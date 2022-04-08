Strs Ohio Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 466.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GATX were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 488.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $4,680,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,316 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.