Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $457.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

