Head-To-Head Analysis: Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

7.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 7.22% 73.86% 2.94% Convey Holding Parent -2.96% 0.41% 0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cryo-Cell International and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Holding Parent 0 2 5 0 2.71

Convey Holding Parent has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 92.47%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Convey Holding Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 2.18 $2.08 million $0.24 30.83 Convey Holding Parent $337.60 million 1.45 -$9.98 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Convey Holding Parent.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Convey Holding Parent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International (Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About Convey Holding Parent (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.