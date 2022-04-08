Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) versus Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.62 $527.32 million $6.76 12.78 Financial Institutions $214.11 million 2.09 $77.70 million $4.78 6.04

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.96% 10.69% 1.44% Financial Institutions 36.29% 16.50% 1.43%

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 48 banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

