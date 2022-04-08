Zacks Investment Research Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

