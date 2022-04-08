Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ INDP opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

