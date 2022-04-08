StockNews.com Upgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HMLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

