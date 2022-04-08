Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

