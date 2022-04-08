Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FCX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

FCX opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

