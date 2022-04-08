Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$240,090.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total value of C$240,090.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total value of C$153,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total value of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total value of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$79.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$81.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

