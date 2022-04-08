Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 4,580 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 486.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

