Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Director Purchases $299,797.50 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ICVX opened at $8.57 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Icosavax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.