LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €62.00 at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

LNXSF stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

