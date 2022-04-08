Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

