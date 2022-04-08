$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $267.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after buying an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

