RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,589 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $180.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

