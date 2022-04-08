Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 356.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $180.91 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

