Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,304,101 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,325. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $52.53 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

