Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 9,573 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.44 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

