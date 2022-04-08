Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $138,000 in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,240,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 609,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,080,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

