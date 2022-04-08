Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $125,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $512.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

