Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Safehold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Safehold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Safehold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $52.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of -0.13.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,304,101 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,325. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

