James W. Hunt III Sells 4,444 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ES stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

