Thomas E. Iv Mills Sells 22,605 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,022.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

