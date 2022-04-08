Piper Sandler Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $317.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.