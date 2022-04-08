Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $500,534.60 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of EAT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

