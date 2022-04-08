ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATIP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

