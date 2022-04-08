StockNews.com Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.