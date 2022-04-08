Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 66,499 shares.The stock last traded at $47.76 and had previously closed at $49.53.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.44 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

