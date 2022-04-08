Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 157,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,598,169 shares.The stock last traded at $131.53 and had previously closed at $135.62.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.