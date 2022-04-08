Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.