Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 75,208 shares.The stock last traded at $92.25 and had previously closed at $91.56.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

