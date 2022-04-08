Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.26. Banc of California shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,643 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

