Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($54.82).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,698 ($48.50) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,118 ($40.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.08). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,546.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,596.78.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

