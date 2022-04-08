Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Hold

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEAT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

