Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,261 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 87.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,491 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

