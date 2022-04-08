Van ECK Associates Corp Has $146,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.