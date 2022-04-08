4,888 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -391.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Chegg Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.