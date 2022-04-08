Van ECK Associates Corp Has $156,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.20 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

