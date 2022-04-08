Van ECK Associates Corp Has $176,000 Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.05. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

