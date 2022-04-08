Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $162,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

