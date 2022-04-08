Van ECK Associates Corp Has $176,000 Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NNOX opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.05. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.