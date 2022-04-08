Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 356 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

