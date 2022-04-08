Jan Barta Buys 57,209 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Groupon alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

GRPN stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Groupon by 147.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 99.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $718,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.