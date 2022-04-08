Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Livent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after buying an additional 321,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

