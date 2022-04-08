Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 211,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of PB opened at $66.66 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

