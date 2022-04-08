Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $15,502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

