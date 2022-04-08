Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,061,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

