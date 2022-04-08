Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE:WNC opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,261.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Wabash National by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

