Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Sell

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPH. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

UPH opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 630,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

